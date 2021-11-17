LawCall
First Alert for a few areas of dense morning fog; expect a pleasant dry afternoon

By Mickey Ferguson
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve got a few areas of dense fog in a couple of areas to get us started, but that fog should burn off quickly this morning.

AccuTrack Radar is dry and is expected to remain dry during our daylight hours today.

Temps are really mild this morning, with lows just dropping into the mid-50s in Birmingham.  Hamilton has been one of our warmest spots, in the upper 50s to get the day started.

Our coolest air is into east and northeast Alabama.  Gadsden starts out in the upper 30s…and most other areas into the 40s this morning.

The Next 24 Hours shows a pretty pleasant afternoon.

It should be an awesome day to meet and eat outside with a friend, with lunchtime temps in the low to mid-70s.

Under mostly sunny skies, expect highs in the mid-70s for a lot of us this afternoon.  Some of our western counties could even see high temps in the upper 70s…while areas east of I-65 will likely warm into the low 70s.

Clouds are forecast to begin to creeping in tonight into northwest Alabama, along with some light showers.

Light rain is in the forecast for Thursday morning, with temps only dropping into the 50s in most areas.

As you head out the door tomorrow, don’t forget your umbrella.

We have a 40 percent chance of rain through the afternoon hours, with highs just making it into the mid-60s.

Clouds are expected to clear tomorrow evening, with cooler air in the works for Thursday night into Friday morning.

Temps are expected to drop into the 30s and warm into the low 60s with sunny skies on Friday.

Look for temps to moderate as we make it into the weekend.

It should be very pleasant Saturday and Sunday afternoons with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Rain returns to the forecast for Monday morning along with cooler temps.

After the rain, we could see area wide freezing temps by next Tuesday morning. Lows could drop into the 20s in many areas.

Again, enjoy today—it looks like it’s going to be gorgeous outside!

