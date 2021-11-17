LawCall
Emergency rental assistance still available in Tuscaloosa County

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County got more than $6 million from the federal government to help people pay for rental assistance due to costs or losses associated with coronavirus.

County leaders are already thinking about phase two of that program.

The program helps people pay for rent and some utilities like water bills.

It’s open to anyone living in Tuscaloosa County.

People who apply for help must be able to show financial losses that would qualify them for assistance.

Most of the money given out in phase one of the program went to people living in Tuscaloosa city limits.

Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson said because of that they could work more closely with the city of Tuscaloosa when it comes to how the program will operate in 2020.

“In fact, 80% of the dollars from the first phase were utilized in the city of Tuscaloosa. The city has been very interested in working closely in the next phase so we’re exploring those options to figure out what’s best to do,” said Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson.

Judge Robertson says they’ll discuss who’ll help administer that program going forward.

He also expects applying for emergency rental assistance in phase two of the program will be less restrictive than it was in phase one.

