LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A DoorDash driver has been deactivated after she was caught on surveillance camera using the lobby of a California apartment building as a toilet while delivering food to a resident.

Lisa Stanley, a radio deejay, shared a video of the incident Thursday morning on Twitter. It shows the delivery driver approaching with a bag of food and dropping it off to a neighbor before defecating into a trash can in the apartment building’s lobby.

Stanley, who manages the building, says she didn’t know what happened until a neighbor told her there were feces in the lobby. She then reviewed the security video.

“I checked that video, and I literally threw up. I was so sick,” she said. “I’m like, ‘You gotta be kidding me.’ There is no scenario in the world that what I saw should have happened.”

Stanley reported the incident to DoorDash, who refunded the order and issued a $20 credit. The company also says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them.

“The trust and safety of our community is extremely important and what’s shown in this video is absolutely unacceptable and disturbing,” said DoorDash in a statement in part.

Stanley says she wanted to speak out because this is a health issue, and she wants to see changes to make it safer and healthier for people to get their food.

“You can be sure she was going on to deliver other meals,” she said.

DoorDash says it is working to get in touch with the building’s staff to reimburse them for the cleaning costs. It also says it will cooperate with law enforcement if an investigation is opened.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects used a tow truck to rip out an ATM Tuesday morning.
Stolen ATM recovered in Collegeville neighborhood
Crash on I-59 in Fairfield area
7 injured in major crash on I-59 in Jefferson Co.
Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Jacob Aaron Thompson
Walker Co. Deputies: Mom of 7 killed in potential drive-by shooting; arrest in case

Latest News

DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them.
DoorDash driver deactived after report she defecated in apartment lobby
Crowds will once again fill New York's Times Square this New Year's Eve, with proof of COVID-19...
New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square back on for fully vaccinated
In this Feb. 24 2020, file photo, fans leave the Staples Center after a public memorial for...
Staples Center is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena
Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered person alert for 6-year-old Aaminah...
Former officer abducted 2 daughters from Pennsylvania, police say