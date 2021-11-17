CrimeStoppers partnership with Calhoun, Etowah, Talladega counties are paying off

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This summer, CrimeStoppers partnered with law enforcement agencies in Calhoun, Etowah and Talladega counties, and they say it’s already paying off. This partnership was partly due to an uptick in crime in these areas.

Tony Garrett, the Executive Director with CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama says in just a few months, they’ve assisted with quite a few arrests.

“We can say that we’ve shown around 25-30 cases for those agencies. We’ve received about 100 tips for that area. We have had information that has been involved in homicides,” says Garrett. “Fugitives that have been on the run for like 9 months at a time.

It not only helps law enforcement agencies, but it gives tipsters a way to snare information anonymously. Garrett says their goal is to empower citizens and providing them a way to keep where they live and work safer.

“Sometimes that’s a big factor for a person that’s trying to take their community back,” says Garrett. “For example, having a drug dealer that just moved next door. If you call the police you don’t want the police to knock on your door. So this program provides that service to the citizen where they can actually give us needed information.”

Garrett says no tip is too small. Especially for investigators, any information could lead to a crime being solved. CrimeStoppers gives agencies ways to follow up on all the tips they receive.

“Being able to communicate with the tipster through the app is one of the things that they really really love,” says Garrett. “Because as you know, we get a tip on by telephone it’s hard to get that tipster to call us back. With the app, they can download it and we can actually contact them and ask follow up questions.”

All tips submitted to CrimeStoppers are anonymous. If they lead to an arrest, there may be a cash reward available.

