Could supply chain issues impact your Thanksgiving dinner?

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The news has been full of stories about product shortages caused by global supply chain issues.

And while it may be difficult to find certain products, the Alabama Grocers Association said you don’t have to worry that your favorite Thanksgiving staples won’t make it to the table this year.

President of the AGA, Ellie Taylor, said any disruption in the supply chain can cause problems with getting products in stores.

But she said the good news is there is no shortage of food.

Taylor said you may have trouble finding specific items, but if you’re flexible, your Thanksgiving meal will be the same as always.

“It may be that you can’t find a 10-pound turkey, but maybe you can find a 12 pound or a 14 pound turkey. There may be a specific brand of something that you’ve always purchased and that’s what you want to buy, and that brand may not be available, but the store brand may be available,” Taylor said.

She explained there’s plenty of food to go around, but she admitted we’re in the middle of a perfect storm where one disruption in the supply chain can impact availability in stores.

“Maybe a manufacturer can’t get the packaging for specific items, and so therefore, they’re having those issues, or maybe that same manufacturer can’t get enough people to work at their facility. And then you’ve got the containers that are out on the ports that can’t get unloaded, and then you can’t find the truck drivers, and once they get unloaded to take those items into the store,” Taylor explained.

She said there may be times when you can get exactly what you’re looking for, but there’s no reason to hoard items.

“We’re not having the severe shortages in specific products like we were having in the beginning, so if you can’t find it one week, you probably will be able to find it again. Take what you need, leave some for your neighbor, make sure we leave some for everybody so that everybody has a fabulous Thanksgiving,” Taylor said.

She added that she hasn’t seen any issues with fresh produce, so far, and a lot of local grocers have prepared well in advance for the holiday season.

