LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Water Works votes on rate increase to start in 2022

(WBRC)
By Alan Collins
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board voted Wednesday to increase rates 3.9% starting January 2022.

The rate increase will add about a $1.50 to the average customer’s bill. Water works says this is due to a number of factors including operating expenses to keep the utility running as efficiently as possible and to address aging infrastructure like old pipes.

  • Low-usage residential customers will see a decrease in the base charge fee ($26.26 to $25.92).
  • This is part of what is referred to as a “lifeline” rate and includes those customers who use between 0-3 hundred cubic feet (Ccf) of water monthly.
  • Overall, 65,000 or 39% of residential customers will see a decrease in their water bills.
  • The average bill (6Ccf) will increase from $44.63 to $46.12 or $1.49 each month.
  • Wholesale customers will see their rate decrease from $3.61 per Ccf to $3.42 per Ccf.

This year, rates did not go up because of the pandemic.

The Proposed 2022 Operation & Maintenance and Capital Budgets Quick Facts are below:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
Suspects used a tow truck to rip out an ATM Tuesday morning.
Stolen ATM recovered in Collegeville neighborhood
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Jeffco Sheriff's Office: Suspect shoots at homeowner
Jefferson County deputies: Homeowner shot by intruder
Jacob Aaron Thompson
Walker Co. Deputies: Mom of 7 killed in potential drive-by shooting; arrest in case

Latest News

Sarah Verser hosts a Women's Summit Q&A on help, resources - Part 1
Sarah Verser hosts a Women's Summit Q&A on help, resources - Part 1
ALDOT crews confirmed a major crash on I-20/59WB before Exit 71B I-359 in Tuscaloosa.
UPDATE: Light pole falls on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa causing major crash
Chalet facelift at Lake Guntersville State Park
Better Than Ever
Wreck on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa
Wreck on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa