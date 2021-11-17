Birmingham Water Works votes on rate increase to start in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board voted Wednesday to increase rates 3.9% starting January 2022.

The rate increase will add about a $1.50 to the average customer’s bill. Water works says this is due to a number of factors including operating expenses to keep the utility running as efficiently as possible and to address aging infrastructure like old pipes.

Low-usage residential customers will see a decrease in the base charge fee ($26.26 to $25.92).

This is part of what is referred to as a “lifeline” rate and includes those customers who use between 0-3 hundred cubic feet (Ccf) of water monthly.

Overall, 65,000 or 39% of residential customers will see a decrease in their water bills.

The average bill (6Ccf) will increase from $44.63 to $46.12 or $1.49 each month.

Wholesale customers will see their rate decrease from $3.61 per Ccf to $3.42 per Ccf.

This year, rates did not go up because of the pandemic.

The Proposed 2022 Operation & Maintenance and Capital Budgets Quick Facts are below:

