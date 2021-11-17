LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham City Council votes to revoke motel’s business license

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham seeks to send a message to owners and operators of problem properties.

Tuesday, the city council voted to revoke the business license of the USA Economy Lodge on Highway 78. The facility, which once hosted the Crimson Tide when they played at Legion Field decades ago, has been the subject of 150 police calls in a six month period. Despite pleas from the owner for more time to improve the conditions, redevelop or even sell the council, noting the facility was already on probation, voted 9-0 to shut it down.

Councilor Hunter Williams, who represents the Crestwood neighborhood and sits on the council public safety committee, says the council has taken this step before, often with venues that sell alcohol. But the council wants to make it clear no business is off limits. ”If their venue is a venue of violence, where you have narcotic sales, where you have prostitution, where you have any type of dangerous activity that can have a negative impact in the surrounding community, city hall is going to be very decisive in its actions and making sure that you no longer operating within the city limits of Birmingham,” says Williams.

Williams says once Mayor Woodfin signs the resolution, anyone living at the motel would have a grace period to vacate the premises.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects used a tow truck to rip out an ATM Tuesday morning.
Stolen ATM recovered in Collegeville neighborhood
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Jeffco Sheriff's Office: Suspect shoots at homeowner
Jefferson County deputies: Homeowner shot by intruder
Jacob Aaron Thompson
Walker Co. Deputies: Mom of 7 killed in potential drive-by shooting; arrest in case
Timothy Croxton
‘This was a big shock’: 16-year-old Hale Co. student dies in car accident

Latest News

Birmingham City Council Votes To Revoke Motel License
Birmingham City Council Votes To Revoke Motel License
Outrage from Cullman parents over racial slurs heard in a video posted online. Parents are...
Parents, students upset in Cullman over video containing racial slurs
Death investigation at Avondale Park
Man found shot to death on a park bench in Avondale
FA Desk Tuscaloosa officer involved shooting
FA Desk Tuscaloosa officer involved shooting