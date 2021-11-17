Birmingham City Council votes to revoke motel’s business license

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham seeks to send a message to owners and operators of problem properties.

Tuesday, the city council voted to revoke the business license of the USA Economy Lodge on Highway 78. The facility, which once hosted the Crimson Tide when they played at Legion Field decades ago, has been the subject of 150 police calls in a six month period. Despite pleas from the owner for more time to improve the conditions, redevelop or even sell the council, noting the facility was already on probation, voted 9-0 to shut it down.

Councilor Hunter Williams, who represents the Crestwood neighborhood and sits on the council public safety committee, says the council has taken this step before, often with venues that sell alcohol. But the council wants to make it clear no business is off limits. ”If their venue is a venue of violence, where you have narcotic sales, where you have prostitution, where you have any type of dangerous activity that can have a negative impact in the surrounding community, city hall is going to be very decisive in its actions and making sure that you no longer operating within the city limits of Birmingham,” says Williams.

Williams says once Mayor Woodfin signs the resolution, anyone living at the motel would have a grace period to vacate the premises.

