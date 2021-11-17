Better Than Ever

Chalet facelift at Lake Guntersville State Park (Mark Munoz Photography)

LAKE GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Located along the banks of the Tennessee River, Lake Guntersville State Park features 6,000 acres of natural woodlands as well as an 18-hold championship golf course, beach complex, hiking and biking trails, a zipline course and access to one of the finest bass fisheries in America.



The mountaintop chalets at Lake Guntersville State Park have long reigned as one of the park’s top attractions, even though they hadn’t undergone a major facelift in more than 20 years. That’s not the case anymore.

At a Tuesday ceremony Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said, “Renovating the chalets at Lake Guntersville has been a dream and a goal for a long time, and we believe these renovations will make them even more attractive for our guests, People really love them, and they’ve been extremely loyal, gracious and patient with us while we worked to make this dream into a reality.”

“The chalets are now undoubtedly some of the most beautiful accommodations we have in our State Parks system, and it’s gratifying to know so many people will enjoy the natural beauty of Lake Guntersville and Northeast Alabama by staying in them.”

The 18 renovated chalets have undergone a complete transformation, with new flooring and roofs. The most notable difference, though, is the updated, modern interiors that have a rustic and sophisticated vibe.

The mountaintop chalets provide some of the area’s best views of Lake Guntersville from the crest of Taylor Mountain. The renovation project took 16 months to complete, according to park officials, at a cost of $2.2 million.

Local elected and business leaders attended today’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, and local tourism officials also celebrated the project’s completion.

“Lake Guntersville State Park is one of the crown jewels of our local community, and it’s a wonderful day when there’s an upgrade to make the park better than ever,” Blankenship said.

“A majority of funding for State Parks – 80 to-90% percent annually – is generated through user fees for rental, lodging, golf and other amenities in the parks. The State Parks attracted a record 6.27 million visitors in fiscal year 2020, as many people sought outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 pandemic, and upgrading facilities, like the Lake Guntersville chalet renovation, should help that number continue to grow.

Reservations for them can be made at www.alapark.com/online-reservations or by calling the park.

