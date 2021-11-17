ALDOT: Major crash on I-20/59 blocks lanes in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT crews confirmed a major crash on I-20/59WB before Exit 71B I-359 in Tuscaloosa.

The wreck happened before 10:00 a.m.

According to the ALGO traffic website, the crash blocked the left shoulder, lane lane, center lane and right shoulder. Please use caution when traveling through this area.

Major crash on I-20/59 (ALGO Traffic)

ALDOT crews confirmed a major crash on I-20/59WB before Exit 71B I-359 in Tuscaloosa. (wbrc)

