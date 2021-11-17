ALDOT: Major crash on I-20/59 blocks lanes in Tuscaloosa
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT crews confirmed a major crash on I-20/59WB before Exit 71B I-359 in Tuscaloosa.
The wreck happened before 10:00 a.m.
According to the ALGO traffic website, the crash blocked the left shoulder, lane lane, center lane and right shoulder. Please use caution when traveling through this area.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.