LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

5 ways to volunteer around Birmingham and beyond this Thanksgiving

Helping others this holiday season
Turkey
Turkey(Source: Pexels)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hello! It’s the season of giving. Here at WBRC FOX6, we wanted to share ways to give back to your community this Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, so we’ve listed five ways you can volunteer around the Birmingham area.

1. Pi Upsilon Sigma Coat Drive.

Join Pi Upsilon Sigma this Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at Burlington Coat Factory in Hoover.

Help a child bundle up this winter with a new coat.

This year’s coats will be donated to Maddox Intermediate in Jasper, and Phillips Academy and Hemphill Elementary in Birmingham.

Coat Drive
Coat Drive(Source: Phi Beta Sigma)

2. United Way’s Snow(wo)man Ornaments for Senior Citizens.

The United Way is looking for volunteers to make and donate five bottle cap snow men or women and drop them off Friday, Nov. 19, at the United Way of Central Alabama. Each individual snowman or woman must be in a separate plastic bag, then placed all together in one bag. The United Way asks for all ornaments to be delivered by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

Bottle cap snowmen.
Bottle cap snowmen.(Source: https://uwca.givepulse.com/)

3. Operation Christmas Child.

Samaritan’s Purse is helping children around the world receive Christmas gifts through Operation Christmas Child. Fill a shoebox with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to take to one of the drop-off locations around Birmingham! They are collected the gift boxes through Monday, Nov. 22. Here is a link to find a drop-off spot.

Gifts
Gifts(Source: Pexels)

4. Donate a Thanksgiving meal to a pet in need.

The Human Society in Gadsden is hosting a Thanksgiving meal for their animals. Volunteers can join them Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and help feed a pet! If you plan on going, bring a canned food item. Some examples are canned turkey, canned sweet potato, canned pumpkin puree, canned green beans, and peanut butter.

Cute pets
Cute pets(Source: Pexels)

5. Visit with someone through ExpectCare.

ExpectCare is looking for volunteers to come spend time in-person with hospice patients and their families this year! It is normally around one to two hours. This allows the patient’s family to run errands or even go to Church! This is strictly for companionship, no healthcare experience needed, and you will not be asked to take care of any patient! If you’re interested contact ExpectCare by going to their website or email tanderson@expectcare.com.

Companions
Companions(Source: Pexels)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
Suspects used a tow truck to rip out an ATM Tuesday morning.
Stolen ATM recovered in Collegeville neighborhood
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Jeffco Sheriff's Office: Suspect shoots at homeowner
Jefferson County deputies: Homeowner shot by intruder
Death investigation at Avondale Park
Man found dead on park bench in Avondale

Latest News

Both sets of grandparents tailgate to welcome grandson at Ascension Saint Vincents
Grandparents set up “Babygate” to welcome first grandchild
Chalet facelift at Lake Guntersville State Park
Better Than Ever
Robotics certificate to be offered by Gadsden State Community College.
Gadsden State Community College offering short-term certificate in Robotics
Women’s Summit Q&A with Sarah Verser