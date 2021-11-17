5 ways to volunteer around Birmingham and beyond this Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hello! It’s the season of giving. Here at WBRC FOX6, we wanted to share ways to give back to your community this Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is next Thursday, so we’ve listed five ways you can volunteer around the Birmingham area.

1. Pi Upsilon Sigma Coat Drive.

Join Pi Upsilon Sigma this Saturday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. at Burlington Coat Factory in Hoover.

Help a child bundle up this winter with a new coat.

This year’s coats will be donated to Maddox Intermediate in Jasper, and Phillips Academy and Hemphill Elementary in Birmingham.

Coat Drive (Source: Phi Beta Sigma)

2. United Way’s Snow(wo)man Ornaments for Senior Citizens.

The United Way is looking for volunteers to make and donate five bottle cap snow men or women and drop them off Friday, Nov. 19, at the United Way of Central Alabama. Each individual snowman or woman must be in a separate plastic bag, then placed all together in one bag. The United Way asks for all ornaments to be delivered by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

Bottle cap snowmen. (Source: https://uwca.givepulse.com/)

3. Operation Christmas Child.

Samaritan’s Purse is helping children around the world receive Christmas gifts through Operation Christmas Child. Fill a shoebox with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to take to one of the drop-off locations around Birmingham! They are collected the gift boxes through Monday, Nov. 22. Here is a link to find a drop-off spot.

Gifts (Source: Pexels)

4. Donate a Thanksgiving meal to a pet in need.

The Human Society in Gadsden is hosting a Thanksgiving meal for their animals. Volunteers can join them Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and help feed a pet! If you plan on going, bring a canned food item. Some examples are canned turkey, canned sweet potato, canned pumpkin puree, canned green beans, and peanut butter.

Cute pets (Source: Pexels)

5. Visit with someone through ExpectCare.

ExpectCare is looking for volunteers to come spend time in-person with hospice patients and their families this year! It is normally around one to two hours. This allows the patient’s family to run errands or even go to Church! This is strictly for companionship, no healthcare experience needed, and you will not be asked to take care of any patient! If you’re interested contact ExpectCare by going to their website or email tanderson@expectcare.com.

Companions (Source: Pexels)

