1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were involved in a shooting at Bent Tree Apartments Tuesday morning according to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

No officers were injured. One suspect is being treated at a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation with investigators and supervisors not affiliated with TPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

