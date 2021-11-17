1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were involved in a shooting at Bent Tree Apartments Tuesday morning according to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

No officers were injured. One suspect is being treated at a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation with investigators and supervisors not affiliated with TPD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.