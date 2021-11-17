1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were involved in a shooting at Bent Tree Apartments Tuesday morning according to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.
No officers were injured. One suspect is being treated at a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
The Violent Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation with investigators and supervisors not affiliated with TPD.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
