LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa firefighters take major step towards saving another life in the future, a life that could be yours

By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa firefighters are working on new hydraulic extrication rescue equipment they said is much more advanced.

Firefighters said the new tool in their toolbox could literally save your life one day.

The new jaws of life is a little lighter, and just as powerful as the old one. Tuesday, firefighters spent the better part of the day training on it.

“When it comes off the truck it’s ready to go you don’t have to set up hoses and all that stuff. It’s quicker to get it action and it’s a self-contained unit that operates off batteries. The cordless aspect is my favorite part because when you walk around a vehicle, you don’t have to worry about hoses getting tangled up and all that kind of stuff while you’re trying to work,” said Capt. Glen Nelson.

“We’re able to remove enough of the car to make it safer to get the person out of the car without them getting hurt. The new equipment just makes it a lot faster,” Nelson added.

That new piece of equipment cost around $30,000.

Capt. Nelson says the department purchased a total of 5 sets and that includes a cutter and spreader.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects used a tow truck to rip out an ATM Tuesday morning.
Stolen ATM recovered in Collegeville neighborhood
Crash on I-59 in Fairfield area
7 injured in major crash on I-59 in Jefferson Co.
Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Jefferson Co. apartment identified

Latest News

Timothy Croxton
‘This was a big shock’: 16-year-old Hale Co. student dies in car accident
Robotics certificate to be offered by Gadsden State Community College.
Gadsden State Community College offering short-term certificate in Robotics
NFL star gives back
Mario Addison gives 300 turkeys to families across Birmingham
UA's Million Dollar Band practicing, the band will play in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
UA's Million Dollar Band practicing, the band will play in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade