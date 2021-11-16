Tuscaloosa firefighters take major step towards saving another life in the future, a life that could be yours

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa firefighters are working on new hydraulic extrication rescue equipment they said is much more advanced.

Firefighters said the new tool in their toolbox could literally save your life one day.

The new jaws of life is a little lighter, and just as powerful as the old one. Tuesday, firefighters spent the better part of the day training on it.

“When it comes off the truck it’s ready to go you don’t have to set up hoses and all that stuff. It’s quicker to get it action and it’s a self-contained unit that operates off batteries. The cordless aspect is my favorite part because when you walk around a vehicle, you don’t have to worry about hoses getting tangled up and all that kind of stuff while you’re trying to work,” said Capt. Glen Nelson.

“We’re able to remove enough of the car to make it safer to get the person out of the car without them getting hurt. The new equipment just makes it a lot faster,” Nelson added.

That new piece of equipment cost around $30,000.

Capt. Nelson says the department purchased a total of 5 sets and that includes a cutter and spreader.

