LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Times Square is back open on New Year’s Eve — with proof of vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says crowds will once again fill Times Square this New Year’s Eve.

The mayor said Tuesday that proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for revelers who want to watch the ball drop in person.

Jaclyn Bernstein of New York stands in confetti after the Times Square New Year's Eve ball...
Jaclyn Bernstein of New York stands in confetti after the Times Square New Year's Eve ball dropped, early Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Bernstein, an owner of an event planning company who said she has done no business during the coronavirus pandemic, was invited to the event as part of a much smaller crowd due to the ongoing pandemic.(Craig Ruttle | AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

De Blasio said the celebration will come back “full strength the way we love it.”

The president of the Times Square Alliance said all spectators aged 5 and older will be asked to show proof of full vaccination.

He said people who can’t be vaccinated because of a disability will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-59 in Fairfield area
7 injured in major crash on I-59 in Jefferson Co.
Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
Suspects used a tow truck to rip out an ATM Tuesday morning.
Stolen ATM recovered in Collegeville neighborhood
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Jefferson Co. apartment identified
Police say when the mother of an 8-month-old made a left-hand turn at a busy intersection, her...
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Latest News

Women’s Summit Q&A with Sarah Verser
Judge Timothy Walmsley said Monday he will not single out individuals in the stands during the...
Judge responds to defense's objections to Jesse Jackson's presence
The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation
Jeffco Sheriff's Office: Suspect shoots at homeowner
Person shot during home invasion in Jefferson County
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial