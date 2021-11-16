LawCall
Taziki’s gets creative to deal with supply chain issues

Supply chain issues are impacting local restaurants forcing them to get creative to ensure their menu options remain the same for customers. Taziki’s is watching current supply chain issues and it’s doing everything it can to secure suppliers to keep their customers happy and their bellies full.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are impacting local restaurants forcing them to get creative to ensure their menu options remain the same for customers.

Taziki’s is watching current supply chain issues and it’s doing everything it can to secure suppliers to keep their customers happy and their bellies full.

“Supply chain is a mess (laughter). Everybody knows that,” said Senior Director of Marketing for Taziki’s, Julie Wade.

Restaurants have taken the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

First, shutting down for COVID protocols - now it’s the supply chain hurting their bottom line.

“And it’s everything. It’s our products that we’re selling, it’s the food items, it’s the supply packaging. Everything that we have in our store, we’re getting substitutions daily for that,” Wade said.

She said securing meat has been the biggest challenge recently, and the company has used multiple vendors to maintain the quality of their food.

“We’ve had to change meat suppliers several times over this crisis trying to get the best product that we can for our customers that they’re used to,” Wade explained.

But that comes at a cost.

Higher meat prices mean customers are paying more for some items.

Wade said thankfully they haven’t had to subtract any items from the menu and they’re adding lamb burgers.

“That really allows us to take the pressure off of other proteins by having that option with the ground lamb so that people who are typically beef or some of the more traditional lamb eaters and enjoyers they can switch to the ground lamb and enjoy it on the lamb burger,” Wade said.

Taziki’s tested its lamb burger in the Birmingham market, and it got great reviews.

The restaurant chain has plans to bring it back permanently next summer.

For now, they’re asking customers for patience as they work through the supply chain issues.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

