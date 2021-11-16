Sideline Week 13 Schedule
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Game of the Week - Thompson at Hoover
Parker at Fairview
Madison Academy at Good Hope
Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville
Mountain Brook at Pinson Valley
Opelika at Hueytown
Pleasant Grove at Center Point
Saraland at Hillcrest
Oneonta at Brooks
Saks at Fyffe
American Christian at Vigor
Southeastern at Cleveland
Winfield at Piedmont
