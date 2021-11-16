LawCall
Sideline Week 13 Schedule

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Game of the Week - Thompson at Hoover

Parker at Fairview

Madison Academy at Good Hope

Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville

Mountain Brook at Pinson Valley

Opelika at Hueytown

Pleasant Grove at Center Point

Saraland at Hillcrest

Oneonta at Brooks

Saks at Fyffe

American Christian at Vigor

Southeastern at Cleveland

Winfield at Piedmont

