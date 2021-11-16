LawCall
Person shot during home invasion in Jefferson County

Jeffco Sheriff's Office: Suspect shoots at homeowner
Jeffco Sheriff's Office: Suspect shoots at homeowner(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies responded to a shooting on Tuesday in the 2500 block of 6th Street Northeast.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say someone broke into the home and the homeowner was there. The suspect shot at the homeowner, who was injured.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time, according to police.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

