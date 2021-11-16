LawCall
Opelika mother, man arrested in murder of 2-year-old

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika mother and man have been arrested in the murder of a 2-year-old girl.

On Nov. 12, the Opelika Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Cherry Circle in reference to a child unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers found the child dead.

The body of the 2-year-old was then sent to Montgomery for autopsy.

The OPD and the Lee County Coroner’s Office began a death investigation which led them to two suspects, one of which was the child’s mother. On Nov. 15, 28-year-old Chasity Umeko Baker and 28-year-old Jamario Emanuel Mitchell, both of Opelika, were arrested for Murder.

Baker and Mitchell are currently being held at the Lee County Jail on $450,000 bond.

The death remains under investigation by the OPD and Lee County Coroner’s Office. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

