Mild temperatures today; rain expected later this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a milder start to our Tuesday morning. A few clouds streamed in to our northern tier of counties overnight and trapped in a little of the heat left over from Monday.

At 4am it was 50 degrees in Birmingham and in the 40s in most other locations. Pell City and Talladega were just a few of the places that dropped into the upper 30s.

AccuTrack radar has been showing dry air our way, and with low dewpoints we aren’t expecting any rainfall today.

The Next 24 Hours shows our cloud cover being rather pesky today.

At noontime we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

We will likely experience our highs today during the 3 o’clock hour, when most kids are getting out of school. Clouds should begin thinning out at about that time, with temps warming to about 73-degrees in Birmingham…75 in Tuscaloosa…and about 71-degrees in Anniston.

Tomorrow morning’s temps are forecast to be mild again, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. That’s a little above seasonal averages of 43 for this time of the year.

Temps are again likely headed into the 70s tomorrow afternoon, and we should see clouds stick around for Wednesday, but we should still stay dry. It might be a good day to knock out a few chores and get a head start on that honey-do list for the weekend, LOL.

On Thursday a cold front heads our way again, bringing a chance of light rainfall developing out ahead of the cooler air. Our best chance of rain comes Thursday morning into the early afternoon hours. No severe storms are expected with this system.

Our extended First Alert forecast shows temps dropping into the 30s again by Friday morning, and under mostly clear skies our highs on Friday should climb only into the upper 50s,

Temperatures are expected to warm over the weekend, with mostly clear skies on Saturday and overcast skies for Sunday.

Monday brings another chance of rain our way. It’s a long way out however, and at this point we are going with a 40-percent chance of showers.

Have a happy Tuesday!

