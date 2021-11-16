LawCall
MBUSI donates vehicles to West Alabama automotive programs

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes Benz builds a lot of cars in West Alabama, but not all of them are meant to be sold. Some are used for testing, and after a while, they can be donated for educational purposes.

Mercedes recently donated 15 vehicles, valued at $700,000, to two community colleges and 13 West Alabama high schools and technical schools with modern manufacturing programs. This will allow students to learn hands on about how the vehicles work.

The principal from one of the schools explained how this will help her students.

“With these vehicles, they get to assemble and dismantle the vehicle. They get a chance to make the connections and to see how all the parts fit together. It also gives them an opportunity to see quality control before actually coming to employment or an environment like this,” according to Richjetta Branch, Principal of Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy Principal.

This donation comes at a time when MBUSI is getting closer to producing electric cars in West Alabama in 2022. The company views giving these cars away as a way to spark interest in the automotive industry and especially what Mercedes has planned.

