Mario Addison gives 300 turkeys to families across Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham NFL player is making sure his hometown is fed this Thanksgiving all the way from Buffalo.

In the Vice Hill community, Mario Addison is more than an NFL defensive end, he’s family.

“He has been a real blessing to us, I am real proud to say I knew him,” Regina King said after getting her turkey.

The NFL veteran makes sure he takes care of his hometown by giving away 300 turkeys each November.

“I love to see my people smile, you can’t save the world, but the things you do for your people is priceless,” Addison said.

Addison couldn’t travel to the “Magic City” this year because of league COVID protocols, but through his foundation, Mario Addison Community Partnership, hundreds can enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

“He has a big heart, anything that’s going on in the community he does try to get involved with it,” MAC-P Treasurer, Tenesha Gaither, said.

Addison said he’ll continue to support Vice Hill and beyond because there’s no off-season, when it comes to giving back.

“God put me in this position to help others, and it will be a shame if I don’t,” Addison said.

In December, Addison is partnering with the Birmingham Police Department for a coat and toy giveaway.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.