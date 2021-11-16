Man killed in Northport car crash

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 24-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident in Northport Sunday evening.

Northport first responders arrived at the scene of the accident in the 1900 block of McFarland Blvd. around 6:14 p.m.

According to officials a 2008 Ford Explorer driven by Austin Cosby of Northport struck a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Van Ling Thang of Indianapolis Id. as he attempted to cross McFarland Blvd.

Van Ling Thang was transported to DCH where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is being investigated by Northport Police Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.