Junior League hosts market Noel holiday shopping event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Holiday shoppers unite! It’s the time of year to display all things Christmas and the Junior League of Birmingham is hosting the 15th annual Market Noel event.

Market Noel will be at the Finley Center in Hoover from November 17-20.

Customers can shop more than 80 vendors from across the nation for items like home decor, clothing, jewelry, gift and holiday items, toys, gourmet food and much more.

In addition to shopping, the community can also attend other philanthropic Junior League special events.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

