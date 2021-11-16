LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Kikstart Inc. providing meals to those in need

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is continuing a partnership with Kikstart Inc. to provide...
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is continuing a partnership with Kikstart Inc. to provide meals to families in need(jeffcosheriffal on Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was in Warrior Monday morning giving away food to those in need.

Sheriff Mark Pettway is continuing to partner with Kikstart Inc. to provide meals for those in need in Jefferson County.

Folks with the Sheriff’s Office were in Warrior Monday morning where they gave out more than 100 boxes of food.

If you didn’t make it Monday morning, they’ll also be in Bessemer on November 22.

Details about the event are in the graphic below:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is continuing a partnership with Kikstart Inc. to provide...
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is continuing a partnership with Kikstart Inc. to provide meals to families in need(jeffcosheriffal on Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
Crash on I-59 in Fairfield area
7 injured in major crash on I-59 in Jefferson Co.
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
JeffCo officials investigate death of 31-year-old woman
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Supply chain issues are impacting local restaurants forcing them to get creative to ensure...
Taziki’s gets creative to deal with supply chain issues
Mercedes-Benz donates vehicles to West Alabama automotive programs
MBUSI donates vehicles to West Alabama automotive programs
Jacob Aaron Thompson
Walker Co. Deputies: Woman killed in potential drive-by shooting; arrest in case
Crash on I-59 in Fairfield area
7 injured in major crash on I-59 in Jefferson Co.