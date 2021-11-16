Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Kikstart Inc. providing meals to those in need

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was in Warrior Monday morning giving away food to those in need.

Sheriff Mark Pettway is continuing to partner with Kikstart Inc. to provide meals for those in need in Jefferson County.

Folks with the Sheriff’s Office were in Warrior Monday morning where they gave out more than 100 boxes of food.

If you didn’t make it Monday morning, they’ll also be in Bessemer on November 22.

Details about the event are in the graphic below:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is continuing a partnership with Kikstart Inc. to provide meals to families in need (jeffcosheriffal on Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.