HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police say an officer was hurt while trying to make an arrest at Lowe’s.

The incident happened November 10.

If you recognize the person, know his whereabouts, or where the pictured white Nissan Altima is, please call Homewood Detectives at 205-332-6236.

THEFT SUSPECT On 11-10-21 a theft was committed at Lowe’s in Homewood. The suspect was a black male wearing a red... Posted by Homewood Police Department on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

