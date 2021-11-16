Hanceville Elementary groundbreaking

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville Elementary School is growing.

Dr. Shane Barnette, along with members of the Cullman County Commission on Education joined Hanceville City and Cullman County officials, state lawmakers, and other guests to break ground on an expansion to Hanceville Elementary School.

The expansion includes 16 new classrooms, office space, and a second lunchroom for the Hanceville campus. The new lunchroom will serve K-5 students. The current lunchroom will serve grades 6-12.

Hanceville Elementary School expansion (Cullman County Schools)

“The current lunchroom is overcrowded,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent. “Students begin eating lunch as early as 10:00 am. The lunchroom, along with the 16 new classrooms is a big need in the growing Hanceville community. We are excited to make this happen.”

The $7 million project is funded through a state bond issue. McKee & Associates in Montgomery is the project architect. The current goal is to have the new building ready for students by January 2023.

Other construction projects in the near future include a new high school gym at Cold Springs, a lunchroom expansion for West Point Elementary and High, and a gym and office space at Good Hope Middle.

