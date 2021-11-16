Gadsden State Community College offering short-term certificate in Robotics

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next year, Gadsden State Community College will offer a short-term certificate in Robotics. The program was approved by the Alabama Community College System in September, and the executive council of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges sent its letter of approval in October.

“We determined that the short-term certificate in Robotics is needed to assist in filling the growing demand for skilled technical workers,” said Pam Johnson, Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and the College’s SACSCOC Liaison. “There is certainly a need to address the loss of workers due to baby boomer retirement in manufacturing. We can do this by expanding the number of technical and workforce development programs offered in our five-county service area.”

The Robotics short-term certificate program will provide students with the skills to address robotics and advanced robotics for engineering and manufacturing companies, particularly those related to defense and automotive manufacturers and suppliers in Alabama. It will be taught on the Ayers Campus in Anniston and the East Broad Campus in Gadsden.

“We are marketing this program to new students, existing students in engineering design and mechanical programs, adults needing retraining for high-demand manufacturing skills and existing manufacturing workers seeking recognized certification in Robotics,” said Alan Smith, Dean of Workforce Development.

The short-term certificate program was initiated at the request of the Electronics Engineering Industry Advisory Board for the training of new employees and the retraining of existing employees.

“We are well positioned to offer this new program to assist in growing the skilled workforce in Alabama,” he said. “Gadsden State has decades of experience in providing technical education instruction, and we have knowledgeable and experienced faculty, who can take the careers of our students to the next level.”

Smith says they researched the direction manufacturing companies and robotics were headed toward and determined the certificate program would benefit students.

“Industry trends and our market trends tell us that by the year 2030,” says Smith. “The robotics in Alabama will grow by 175%. Particularly in robotics with vision. So we decided that we would apply with the Alabama community college with this advanced certificate for our students to have so we can skill the work force.”

The short-term certificate requires completion of 24 credit hours, which typically takes two semesters. Students can also choose to continue their education to earn an Associate in Applied Science in Mechatronics, Robotics and Automation. The associate degree program requires a minimum of 61 technical courses and 15 general education courses in addition to a maximum of nine credit hours of technical electives.

“We have over 70 programs at Gadsden State that can lead to direct-entry in the health science or career technical fields,” Johnson said. “We also have academic programs that provide credit towards a bachelor’s degree at a four-year university. Gadsden State has a lot to offer, and it’s affordable and accessible to those in our community.”

For more information about Gadsden State’s career tech opportunities, like the Robotics short-term certificate, visit this website. Registration for the spring semester is open now. Classes begin Jan. 7. Click this link to apply.

