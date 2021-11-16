Fraternity hosts ‘Coats 4 Kids’ Drive Saturday in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Pi Upsilon Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma are helping keep children warm this winter.

Saturday, November 20 at 10 a.m. they will host a coat drive for children in Jefferson and Walker Counties.

You can drop off a new coat at Burlington Coat Factory located at 1615 Montgomery Highway in Hoover.

The coat drive is an extension of Phi Beta Sigma’s National program ‘I am My Brother’s Keeper’, IAMBK. Brothers serve daily as morning carpool greeters at Phillips Academy in Birmingham and visit 5th and 6th grade classrooms at Maddox Intermediate School in Jasper as mentors helping with class work, speaking with students that need emotional support or just need someone to talk to.

Coats will be donated to Maddox Intermediate, Phillips Academy and Hemphill Elementary.

