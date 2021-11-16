LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Former MPS interim chief financial officer arrested

Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools...
Brenda Palmer, the former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools system, has been arrested by the Alabama attorney general's office.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former interim chief financial officer for the Montgomery Public Schools system has been arrested, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.

Brenda Palmer, 68, of Montgomery, surrendered at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Monday and was charged with violating the state ethics law and for lying to an investigator with the AG’s office, Marshall’s office said in a statement.

The AG’s office said Palmer faces one count of using her official position for personal gain and one count of providing a false statement to an investigator with the Attorney General’s Office.

Specifically, the warrant alleges that Palmer used her position as interim Chief School Financial Officer for MPS to perpetrate a false invoicing scheme in which she and her accomplices stole $314,867.56 from the school system.

When questioned by AG’s office investigators about her involvement with the false invoicing scheme, Palmer allegedly lied and denied any knowledge of the scheme.

Marshall’s office said if convicted, Palmer could spend between two to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $30,000 for the ethics charge, which is a class B felony; as well as one to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000 for the charge of providing a false statement to an AG investigator, a class C felony.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General Marshall’s Special Investigations Division.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Montgomery Public Schools, citing the ongoing investigation, deferred all questions about the matter to the attorney general’s office.

Montgomery school board member Jannah Bailey did speak with WSFA 12 News, however.

“I am just glad that there’s going to be some justice,” she said, “because MPS was really in some challenging times when this particular CFO was there. And it is only been brought to light because of (current CFO Arthur Watts) and (Superintendent Ann Roy Moore’s) team and their investigation in turning over some of the rocks that were there, some of the stuff that was hidden.”

Bailey added, “it didn’t happen overnight, and so some of the challenges we’re still working with, but I have no doubt that we’re going to get to our goals.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects used a tow truck to rip out an ATM Tuesday morning.
Stolen ATM recovered in Collegeville neighborhood
Crash on I-59 in Fairfield area
7 injured in major crash on I-59 in Jefferson Co.
Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Jefferson Co. apartment identified

Latest News

UA's Million Dollar Band practicing, the band will play in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
UA's Million Dollar Band practicing, the band will play in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
Source: WBRC video
Mayor Woodfin on city's plan for infrastructure funds
Source: WBRC video
Hale Co. teen killed in crash
Kelvin Maddox, 57.
B’ham Police searching for missing man