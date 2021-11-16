FBI looking for man who may have information on identity of child sexual assault victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown man who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Photographs and an informational poster on John Doe 45 can be found online at the FBI website at http://www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap

The FBI is sending the information across the country because they aren’t sure where John Doe 45 is.

Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 45, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The data embedded within the video files indicated the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

FBI looking for John Doe 45 (FBI)

John Doe 45 is described as a white male with brown hair, a brown moustache, and a brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible his looks have changed.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This man is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

