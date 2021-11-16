Drama and name calling at a Tarrant city council meeting; councilman thrown out

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - “When a smart man and a pig argue, both of them get stuff all over them.”

This was the comment that caused an uproar at a Tarrant City Council meeting Monday night.

City Councilor John Bryant, also known as Tommy Bryant, seemed to be addressing the Tarrant city clerk when he made the statement.

His words stoked an immediate reaction from everyone in the room. Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton could be heard over the commotion.

“You’re not going to do that. You are out of order,” the mayor said.

“Mr. Mayor, shut your mouth,” Bryant responded.

At this point the mayor turned his attention from councilman Bryant and toward security.

“Have him removed,” he said.

Bryant was escorted out of the meeting. Although he walked with his hands behind his back, he was not placed under arrest.

This is not the first time there has been trouble surrounding statements made by Mr. Bryant. In July the councilman was under fire for using the n-word during a city council meeting.

