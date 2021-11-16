LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Deer captured inside Louisiana hospital, later euthanized due to injuries

By Lester Duhé and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Workers spent part of Monday afternoon on the hunt for a deer that made its way inside Baton Rouge’s largest hospital.

“A deer entered the main hospital entrance around 2:15 p.m. and proceeded up the escalator to the second floor. The deer was captured near the elevators at the top of the escalators. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is on the way,” a hospital spokesperson said.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly to help remove the animal.

Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized.

It is believed that the deer may have wandered in from a nearby creek.

According to LDWF, the deer was hit by a car on the street before running into the hospital.

The deer was seen with blood coming out of its mouth before it entered the hospital.

The deer was euthanized at the LDWF facility.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
Crash on I-59 in Fairfield area
7 injured in major crash on I-59 in Jefferson Co.
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
JeffCo officials investigate death of 31-year-old woman
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice President Joe Biden walk down the red carpet on...
Biden and Xi meet virtually as US-China chasm widens
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is continuing a partnership with Kikstart Inc. to provide...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Kikstart Inc. providing meals to those in need
Supply chain issues are impacting local restaurants forcing them to get creative to ensure...
Taziki’s gets creative to deal with supply chain issues