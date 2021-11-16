Childersburg Fire Dept. discusses the importance of fire safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to US Fire Administration, there are almost 400,000 residential fires across the country every year. December, January & February are the peak months and factors such as cooking and heating are some of the leading causes.

The Childersburg Fire Department says it doesn’t have to be this way if we all make fire safety a priority.

Hoyt Stroffregen with the department says space heaters are one of the main causes they see when responding to house fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires (44%), as well as the vast majority of deaths and injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment.

“Space heaters are a big contributing factor,” says Stroffregen. “One out of every seven house fires during this time of year are contributed to space heaters. One in five deaths during these months are contributing to space heaters.”

Hoyt also stresses the importance of using these heaters properly.

“You should never have more than one heating device plugged into an outlet at a time,” says Stroffregen. “You should have proper spacing and distance between anything and that heater. We like a three foot buffer zone.”

Hoyt says they’ve gone out on calls where ovens are used as heaters which is very dangerous.

“You run the risk of increasing the carbon monoxide in the house,” says Stroffregen. “The build up. That leads to health problems. It displaces oxygen in the body. So, suffocation and passing out.

The National Fire Protection Association says December is the peak time of year for home candle fires. The top two days for home candle fires are Christmas and Christmas Eve.

Each year between 2013-2017, an average of 7,900 home candle fires were reported each year.

The department recommends checking your smoke detector regularly and the batteries should be replaced twice a year.

If you live in Childersburg and would like more information on smoke detectors and fire safety, contact 256-378-7062.

