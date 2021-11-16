B’ham Police searching for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a missing person investigation, and asking assistance from the public.

Police say 57-year-old Kelvin Maddox (nickname: “Monster”) was last seen/heard from by a family member on Sunday, Feb. 21.

He is known to experience homelessness. Maddox frequents numerous locations in Birmingham, including the Five Points South Area, and Downtown.

Police say Maddox is described as a 5′9″ Black male weighing 180 pounds.

A family member stated that Maddox suffered injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

If anyone has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Maddox, please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

