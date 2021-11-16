LawCall
B’ham PD: ATM stolen from North Birmingham bank; search underway

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A search is under way in Birmingham after police say someone stole an ATM from a bank using a tow truck.

According to Birmingham Police, the ATM was stolen from the PNC Bank 2901 2nd Ave S.

Dozens of officers were at Maclin Park on 27th Ave and 32nd St around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

