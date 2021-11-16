Autauga County authorities searching for missing woman

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Officials say Karen Lynn Causby, 61, was last seen on Nov. 8. She was carrying a puppy in the area of County Road 63 in Prattville.

She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, approximately 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue pajamas with snowflakes and brown slides.

Officials say Causby may have a condition that could impair her judgement.

Anyone who sees her should call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.