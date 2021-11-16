LawCall
Activist on curbing recent violence in Birmingham area

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a violent weekend across Jefferson County.

Multiple shootings and deaths, once again, brought the issue of gun violence and how to solve it into the spotlight. Activist Eric Hall said one life lost to gun violence was too many.

“It takes a village,” Hall said.

Disheartened by the rash of recent gun violence across Jefferson County, Hall said the community needed to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to reduce crime.

“We need all community stakeholders to be responsible for our community; that’s pastors, police, parishioners, people,” Hall said.

Over the weekend, several lives were lost to gun violence including a quadruple shooting in Jones Valley where two people died, and two others were hurt.

With more technology being used across the metro area to fight crime some expect the issue to get better, but Hall feared they would not deter criminals.

“Criminals are not necessarily frightened by cameras,” Hall said.

Focused on preventing crime, Hall said the power to solve the problem is with the people.

“We all have a role and responsibility that we have to play and make sure that our communities are one, safe. And also sustainable,” Hall added.

Hall and his team hope to be part of the solution and break the cycle by supporting the children of those lost to gun violence during the holidays.

See details in the flyer below.

Angel toy drive
Angel toy drive(Brittany Dionne WBRC)
Angel toy drive
Angel toy drive(Brittany Dionne WBRC)
Angel toy drive
Angel toy drive(Brittany Dionne WBRC)

