2 people arrested in connection to theft of public funds from Town of Garden City

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock and Sheriff Matt Gentry announced two arrests concerning the theft of public funds from the Town of Garden City.

The arrests come after a nearly three-month investigation by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Ethics Commission, and District Attorney’s Office. Investigators said Shannon James and Leslie Johnson, who are both former employees of the Town, stole more than $200,000 from the town by forging checks, making fraudulent debit/credit card purchases, and fabricating work time.


Shannon James is charged with two felony ethics violations, aggravated theft of public funds, and six counts of possession of forged instrument 3rd degree. Leslie Johnson is charged with two felony ethics violations, aggravated theft of public funds, and three counts of possession of forged instrument 3rd degree.

