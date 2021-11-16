16-year-old dies in car accident after hitting a culvert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Akron teen died in a car accident Sunday night, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on November 14, a 16-year-old Akron teenager was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash when the car the teen was driving left the roadway and struck a culvert.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Hale County 21, five miles north of Akron.

The identity of the teen was not released in the ALEA report.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

