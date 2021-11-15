LawCall
Walker Co. Deputies: Woman killed in potential drive-by shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s deputies said a woman has died after what they are calling a potential drive-by shooting.

Investigators said early Monday morning, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Benny Short Road, concerning a potential drive-by shooting. A woman was killed.


In less than 12 hours, a suspect was taken into custody in Cullman County, with cooperation from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Hanceville Police, and Cullman Police Department.

**HAPPENING NOW** Early Monday morning, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Benny Short Road,...

Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 15, 2021

Formal charges and more information will be released later today.

