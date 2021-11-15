Walker Co. Deputies: Woman killed in potential drive-by shooting

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s deputies said a woman has died after what they are calling a potential drive-by shooting.

Investigators said early Monday morning, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Benny Short Road, concerning a potential drive-by shooting. A woman was killed.

In less than 12 hours, a suspect was taken into custody in Cullman County, with cooperation from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Hanceville Police, and Cullman Police Department.

Formal charges and more information will be released later today.

