BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, the State Department of Education is making sure we all get an opportunity to show our teachers how much we love them.

Thank Alabama Teachers week kicks off Monday November 15 and runs through Friday November 21.

A week-long calendar of activities for students includes, treat your teacher Tuesday, be a helper Wednesday and dress like your favorite teacher Friday.

The initiative highlights ways for parents, businesses and individuals to show gratitude for Alabama’s educators.

Be sure to visit the Thank Alabama Teachers website to learn more about how to give back to the teachers you love.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.