LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Students build memorial garden for Bessemer teacher who died of COVID-19

Memorial garden.
Memorial garden.(Source: UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from UAB:

Teachers, students and community members in Bessemer, Alabama, recently began construction on a memorial garden to honor former Charles F. Hard Elementary teacher Karen Ward, who passed away from COVID-19 in September.

The memorial garden is an initiative of Bessemer Building Healthy Communities, the Obesity Health Disparities Research Center, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center.

Ward served as camp director for the Healthy Happy Hard Summer Camp, an OHDRC and MHRC initiative, held at the school.

Her vision for the summer camp was to extend it into the school year. That will become a reality under the leadership of Clarissa Barrett, summer camp co-director and third-grade teacher at Hard Elementary. Beginning January 2022, Barrett will lead an after-school program that focuses on continuing the education of a healthy lifestyle for the students.

“Ms. Ward started several programs to instill healthy values in her students, so it is fitting to use this memorial garden as a way for students to understand where their fresh food comes from,” said Erin Carley, LMSW, educational liaison for the UAB MHRC.

One of Ward’s missions as an educator was to give children a healthy outlet for expression, such as painting and gardening. She also taught her students that healthy eating and education go hand in hand.

“Ms. Ward wanted to make sure the kids were taken care of at every level: academic, social and basic needs. She wanted them to understand how choosing healthy food to eat, getting proper sleep and taking care of yourself would help you academically,” Barrett said.

According to Hard Elementary Principal Armentress D. Robinson, Ph.D., the nearest grocery store is not within walking distance of the community, which makes this garden very important to students and their families.

Children will plant winter vegetables such as arugula, iceberg lettuce and cabbage in the 10 raised garden beds. This will show the students firsthand where their food comes from — a concept Ward wanted to incorporate into her curriculum.

“Certain foods promote healthy brains. If students are not eating healthy, you can’t expect their brains to be healthy,” Robinson said. “It’s all connected — how we eat and what we eat are connected to what we learn and how we learn.”

The garden beds will be completed on Nov. 16 — Ward’s birthday.

“People know if you have a genuine love and concern for them, and Ms. Ward was that kind of person. Just as much as she was firm, she was caring,” Robinson said. “She knew how to balance the two.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
JeffCo officials investigate death of 31-year-old woman
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital
HABD Voucher Program offers assistance to preferenced clients
Jefferson County judge set for trial on ethics charges
Walker Co. Deputies: Woman killed in potential drive-by shooting