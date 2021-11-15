Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham needs volunteers for busy holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is gearing up for the holiday season. This year, they are serving 1,200 families and 3,000 children and to help meet the need, they need volunteers.

Area Commander Major Robert Lyle said they need bell ringers for their Red Kettle Campaigns, people to bring unwrapped toys to The Salvation Army or their toy drives, help pack toys, and adopt angels from their angel tree.

He said the red kettles are one of their largest fundraisers and last year, because of COVID and a lack of volunteers, they had to cut it short. He said they only raised about half of their $425,000 goal. They are hoping to reach the goal this year. The money helps support families during the holiday season and year round. They also run a shelter, with more than 100 people staying every night.

Lyle said they need about 45 bell ringers everyday in Birmingham, but they’ve only had 30 people sign up. He said they need about 20 for the Alabaster area, but have only gotten seven volunteers so far.

“The Salvation Army is only as strong as the army that is pushing us,” Major Lyle said. “So, we need troops out there helping us raise the money, collecting the toys, donate the toys, pack the toys and get them ready for the families.”

The Red Kettle Campaign kicks off on Friday, November 19th.

Click here to sign up to volunteer.

Click here to donate.

