MLB and MLF pros partner on “Cast 4 Kids” fishing fundraiser

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Professionals from two of America’s most popular sports are getting together in Guntersville to do a little fishing, and more importantly, raise money to benefit youth.

Pro anglers with Major League Fishing along with pros from Major League Baseball will test their skills on one of the top bass fishing lakes in the country on Sunday Nov. 21.

Headed up by the Major League Fishing Foundation and the Major League Fishing Angler Association, “Cast 4 Kids” was conceived out of an idea within the MLF Foundation.

”Our goal at the MLFAA and MLF Foundation is to elevate the sport of fishing and there’s no better way to do that than to get our anglers exposure with other pros from other sports,” Executive Director of the MLF Foundation Wes Long said. “In addition, our goal at the MLF Foundation is to extend the life of the sport by taking care of our fisheries and making sure kids are exposed to fishing at an early age. We’re looking forward to raising money and putting on an event that kids and parents will enjoy.”

Each professional angler will be paired with a professional baseball player to make up teams for the tournament. The tournament launch will take place at Civitan Park in Guntersville.

The public will be invited to attend the tournament for free and meet their favorite pro anglers and baseball players. The teams are set to get off the water at approximately 1 p.m. A weigh-in will be held and the winners will be announced in front of the crowd. A fan fare will also be held at Civitan Park beginning at 12 p.m. Food and retail vendors will be on hand as well.

The list of former and current MLB players who have committed to participating in the event is sure to create excitement among baseball fans throughout Alabama and beyond.

The MLB will be represented by Jake Peavy, Ned Yost, Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Chaz Roe, Dan Jennings, Jake Marisnick, Jace Peterson, Wade Miley, LaTroy Hawkins and Lane Thomas.

MLF anglers joining the MLB players are Chris Lane, Jared Lintner, Brandon Coulter, Kelly Jordan, Paul Elias, Fred Roumbanis, Russ Lane, Casey Ashley, Mark Rose, Boyd Duckett, Gary Klein, Bobby Lane, Greg Vinson and Fletcher Shyrock.

Each team will leave out early Sunday, November 21 from Civitan Park with the goal of winning the tournament and securing bragging rights for an entire year.

