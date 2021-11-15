LawCall
JeffCo officials investigate death of 31-year-old woman

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found over the weekend.

Neighbors in the apartments on Town and Country Circle in Eastern Jefferson Co. reported that they had not seen the woman in several days. When they went to check, she could be seen laying on the floor inside her apartment,

Deputies arrived to find her dead. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but officials are classifying it as a homicide.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Any one with information is asked to call Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, option 2 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.


