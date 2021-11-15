LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Ivey names new top aide, first female to hold position

Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo...
Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo Bonner.((Source: Governor's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has named Liz Filmore as her new chief of staff, replacing former Congressman Jo Bonner.

Filmore will be the first female chief of staff to any Alabama governor. She currently serves as Ivey’s top deputy.

The governor’s office says Filmore has been a close confidante and advisor to Ivey since her reelection campaign for lieutenant governor in 2013. She holds two degrees from Troy University, a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a Master’s of Public Administration.

“Loyalty and integrity are two of the most important qualifications needed to be an effective chief of staff,” Ivey said. “Liz possesses both of these qualities and more. I am proud she has agreed to take on the critical responsibilities that accompany this position.”

Filmore will begin her new role on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
JeffCo officials investigate death of 31-year-old woman
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

Jefferson County judge set for trial on ethics charges
State elected officials are working on a math initiative in an effort to boost scores.
Last in math: Alabama politicians look for ways to close gap
A former deputy tax collector in Rankin County was arrested on an embezzlement charge.
State leaders disagree on American Rescue Plan fund use
Alabama's senior U.S. senator, Richard Shelby, will donate his official papers and documents to...
Sen. Richard Shelby to donate official papers after retirement