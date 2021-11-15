Hueytown Primary opens to students

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Primary officially opened its doors to students Monday, November 15, 2021.

The school serves approximately 525 students. It combines the K-2 students from North Highland Elementary and the old Hueytown Elementary.

Dr. Tara Foster, the principal, said the first day went great and students and staff were excited and happy to be in their new school.

This is the 6th new school JEFCOED has opened since the fall of 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.