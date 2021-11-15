LawCall
Hueytown Primary opens to students

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Primary officially opened its doors to students Monday, November 15, 2021.

The school serves approximately 525 students. It combines the K-2 students from North Highland Elementary and the old Hueytown Elementary.

Dr. Tara Foster, the principal, said the first day went great and students and staff were excited and happy to be in their new school.

This is the 6th new school JEFCOED has opened since the fall of 2020.

