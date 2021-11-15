LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

High gas prices in Alabama don’t necessarily translate to bad news

By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Something unusual is happening with gas prices these days. They typically rise in the spring and summer and drop in the fall. That’s not happening this season, but it’s not all bad.

The picture is starting to clear up a bit on gasoline prices in Alabama; they’re trending downward.

“Right now, the average is $3.19 a gallon, down about two or three cents a few weeks ago,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

Diesel fuel is a different commodity, and according to Clay Ingram, fuel prices for the truckers will likely remain where they are because the demand is high for now especially with the holiday season just down the road.

“When the diesel prices are up, and they’re up now because of high demand and we’re transporting a lot of goods again,” Ingram said.

Looking at it from a different perspective, the higher than normal price of gasoline isn’t necessarily a bad thing even though it’s unusual to see this in the fall.

“The economy is improving, but like you said it is a little bit of a double-edged sword in that along with that comes higher fuel prices,” Ingram said.

There is no evidence the high gas prices will have any impact on holiday travel this Thanksgiving. In fact, Clay Ingram predicts more than 53 million people this holiday season, 13% higher than last year.

The latest figures from AAA shows the average cost for diesel fuel is $3.45 a gallon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
JeffCo officials investigate death of 31-year-old woman
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital, dies at LDWF facility
Crash investigation on I-59
Major crash on I-59 blocks lanes in Jefferson Co.
Alabama health leaders concerned about winter surge
Jacksonville apartment fire updates
Resident talks about scary moments during Jacksonville apartment fire that injured 2 people; arrests made