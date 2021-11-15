High gas prices in Alabama don’t necessarily translate to bad news

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Something unusual is happening with gas prices these days. They typically rise in the spring and summer and drop in the fall. That’s not happening this season, but it’s not all bad.

The picture is starting to clear up a bit on gasoline prices in Alabama; they’re trending downward.

“Right now, the average is $3.19 a gallon, down about two or three cents a few weeks ago,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

Diesel fuel is a different commodity, and according to Clay Ingram, fuel prices for the truckers will likely remain where they are because the demand is high for now especially with the holiday season just down the road.

“When the diesel prices are up, and they’re up now because of high demand and we’re transporting a lot of goods again,” Ingram said.

Looking at it from a different perspective, the higher than normal price of gasoline isn’t necessarily a bad thing even though it’s unusual to see this in the fall.

“The economy is improving, but like you said it is a little bit of a double-edged sword in that along with that comes higher fuel prices,” Ingram said.

There is no evidence the high gas prices will have any impact on holiday travel this Thanksgiving. In fact, Clay Ingram predicts more than 53 million people this holiday season, 13% higher than last year.

The latest figures from AAA shows the average cost for diesel fuel is $3.45 a gallon.

