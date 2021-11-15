LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘He’s in good spirits’: Auburn quarterback has successful ankle surgery

Coach Harsin names T.J. Finley as starter.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin said quarterback Bo Nix had successful surgery for his broken ankle Monday.

Harsin said Nix was in good spirits.

Harsin said Nix ‘is out’ and he named T.J. Finley the starter and said he and the other players will work this week to get ready for the game against South Carolina.

Nix was injured in the third quarter against Mississippi State. Auburn lost the game 43 to 34.

Senior kicker Anders Carlson suffered an ACL injury attempting an onside kick at the end of the game.

Kickoff against South Carolina is set for 6:00 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
JeffCo officials investigate death of 31-year-old woman
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin SOURCE: Auburn Athletics
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin SOURCE: Auburn Athletics
Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
UAB defeats Marshall in 2020 Conference USA championship rematch, 21-14
UAB defeats Marshall in 2020 Conference USA championship rematch, 21-14
The Auburn Tigers fell to the Mississippi State Bulldog on the Plains Saturday.
Auburn falls to Mississippi State 43-34