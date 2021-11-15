‘He’s in good spirits’: Auburn quarterback has successful ankle surgery
Coach Harsin names T.J. Finley as starter.
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin said quarterback Bo Nix had successful surgery for his broken ankle Monday.
Harsin said Nix was in good spirits.
Harsin said Nix ‘is out’ and he named T.J. Finley the starter and said he and the other players will work this week to get ready for the game against South Carolina.
Nix was injured in the third quarter against Mississippi State. Auburn lost the game 43 to 34.
Senior kicker Anders Carlson suffered an ACL injury attempting an onside kick at the end of the game.
Kickoff against South Carolina is set for 6:00 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.