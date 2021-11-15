‘He’s in good spirits’: Auburn quarterback has successful ankle surgery

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin said quarterback Bo Nix had successful surgery for his broken ankle Monday.

Harsin said Nix was in good spirits.

Harsin said Nix ‘is out’ and he named T.J. Finley the starter and said he and the other players will work this week to get ready for the game against South Carolina.

Nix was injured in the third quarter against Mississippi State. Auburn lost the game 43 to 34.

Bones break and things change, but God is always the same. One of my favorite verses is John 13:7, “Jesus replied, “You do not realize now what I’m doing, but later you will understand”. The Lord’s timing is our schedule. The road to recovery begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zl26hzPsLb — Bo Nix (@BoNix10) November 15, 2021

Senior kicker Anders Carlson suffered an ACL injury attempting an onside kick at the end of the game.

Kickoff against South Carolina is set for 6:00 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

