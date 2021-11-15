LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

HABD Voucher Program offers assistance to preferenced clients

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) reaffirmed its commitment to provide impacted clients with alternative safe and affordable housing.

The announcement follows the shooting of a 9-year-old child, and recent media coverage that heightened public interest in the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program.

HOW IT WORKS

Generally, when vouchers become available, HABD selects the applicant who - according to the date and time of initially applying - has the oldest application on the waiting list. However, HABD does award preference points to applicants of certain circumstances that enable them to receive a voucher sooner than their position on the waiting list would allow.

People who may be eligible to receive special preference include those who are defined as having been a victim of a violent crime or a witness providing testimony to law enforcement regarding a violent crime which occurred in or around the public housing community. Public Housing clients who believe they are eligible for the waiting list preference should contact their site’s management office.

Open enrollment for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) waiting list occurs periodically. Currently, the HCV Waiting List is closed. More information on the Program, or how to apply, can be found by visiting www.habd.org.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
Police are investigating reports of road rage in northern Kentucky.
Man dies in car accident in Western Jefferson County
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
JeffCo officials investigate death of 31-year-old woman
Montgomery police say three people were shot in the 300 block of East Patton Avenue on Nov. 14,...
3 men shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

Latest News

Deer captured at OLOL.
Deer captured inside OLOL hospital
Jefferson County judge set for trial on ethics charges
Memorial garden.
Students build memorial garden for Bessemer teacher who died of COVID-19
Walker Co. Deputies: Woman killed in potential drive-by shooting