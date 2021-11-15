HABD Voucher Program offers assistance to preferenced clients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) reaffirmed its commitment to provide impacted clients with alternative safe and affordable housing.

The announcement follows the shooting of a 9-year-old child, and recent media coverage that heightened public interest in the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program.

HOW IT WORKS

Generally, when vouchers become available, HABD selects the applicant who - according to the date and time of initially applying - has the oldest application on the waiting list. However, HABD does award preference points to applicants of certain circumstances that enable them to receive a voucher sooner than their position on the waiting list would allow.

People who may be eligible to receive special preference include those who are defined as having been a victim of a violent crime or a witness providing testimony to law enforcement regarding a violent crime which occurred in or around the public housing community. Public Housing clients who believe they are eligible for the waiting list preference should contact their site’s management office.

Open enrollment for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) waiting list occurs periodically. Currently, the HCV Waiting List is closed. More information on the Program, or how to apply, can be found by visiting www.habd.org.

