Employee killed in workplace incident

(WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A female employee was killed in a workplace incident Monday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

West told 48 News that 45-year-old Cassandra Hill of Athens was the female employee who died in the incident. He said she was crushed to death by a forklift. The incident happened at the Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation off Highway 127 in Athens shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the death.

