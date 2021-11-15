Employee killed in workplace incident

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A female employee was killed in a workplace incident Monday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

West told 48 News that 45-year-old Cassandra Hill of Athens was the female employee who died in the incident. He said she was crushed to death by a forklift. The incident happened at the Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation off Highway 127 in Athens shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the death.

